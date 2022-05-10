Yankees lineup: Full batting order vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, May 10

With Monday’s win over the Rangers, the New York Yankees became the first team in the American League to reach 20 wins this season. The Bronx Bombers have won 13 of their past 15 games and will look to keep it rolling as they start a two-game home series versus the Toronto Blue Jays tonight.

The Yanks took two of three games in Toronto last week. The one loss came when Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi went six strong innings, allowing only three hits and one run while striking out seven in a 2-1 game. He will be on the bump tonight at Yankee Stadium. Infielders Gleyber Torres (6-for-13) and DJ LeMahieu (6-for-14) have hit Kikuchi well during their careers.

Yankees lineup: Tuesday, May 10

The Yankees are sticking with a similar lineup from Monday night with a few changes. Aaron Hicks is back in there in left field in place of Joey Gallo. Kyle Higashioka will catch Luis Severino after Luis Trevino was the catcher for Nestor Cortes yesterday.

DJ LeMahieu is back at the top of the lineup leading off. We should see this regularly so long as DJ continues to hit and get on base. The Yankees had played around with Josh Donaldson leading off and even Hicks, who isn’t having a bad season so far. Donaldson is on a 10-game hitting streak and is batting .273 in May, though he isn’t hitting for much power lately.