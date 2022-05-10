Blue Jays lineup: Full batting order vs. Yankees on Tuesday, May 10

When the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a three-game series versus the New York Yankees last Monday, the two teams were separated by only 1.5 games in the American League East. About one week later, the Yanks are now four games up on the Blue Jays, who lost two of three in that series and then three of four against Cleveland. Toronto will try to get straightened out in a two-game set at Yankee Stadium, beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Blue Jays will have to face RHP Luis Severino, who has quieted all of the big bats in this lineup throughout his career. Consider this: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are a combined 5-for-41 with 17 K’s against Severino. He dealt five shutout innings with two hits allowed in a 3-0 Yankees win over Toronto at Yankee Stadium on April 14.

Blue Jays lineup: Tuesday, May 10

Most of the above Blue Jays how have struggled vs. Severino in their careers are in the lineup for the first game of a two-game set in New York.