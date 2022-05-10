Angels lineup: Full batting order vs. Rays on Tuesday, May 10

The Los Angeles Angels went deep four times in Monday’s 11-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and now lead the Majors with 40 home runs. Two of those shots belonged to Shohei Ohtani, who clobbered his first grand slam ever in professional baseball.

The Angels, who are currently in first place in the AL West at 20-11, may be without Taylor Ward tonight. The outfielder who leads all qualified hitters in on-base (.490) and slugging percentage (.675) sat out Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He is considered day-to-day.

Rays starting pitcher Corey Kluber has had pretty good success against Ohtani and Mike Trout during his illustrious career, limiting those two stars to just three hits in 23 at-bats. However, two of those hits did leave the park.

Angels lineup: Tuesday, May 10

TBD