Padres lineup: Full batting order vs. Cubs on Tuesday, May 10

After losing on Monday to the Chicago Cubs, 6-0, the San Diego Padres will try to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month on Tuesday. First pitch from Petco Park is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Padres’ lineup, which is already shorthanded without Fernando Tatis Jr. (broken wrist), Luke Voit (biceps tightness) and Wil Myers (bruised thumb), desperately needs more production from players not named Manny Machado or Eric Hosmer. Those two have a combined .366 average and a 1.017 OPS. The rest of the offense is hitting .179 with a .566 OPS. Outfielder Trent Grisham is a good example of this ineptitude. An above-average offensive player in 2020 and 2021, Grisham has been ice cold at the plate this season (53 OPS+) and has been moved from the leadoff spot down to the No. 7 hole recently.

With left-handed starter Wade Miley expected to make his season debut for the Cubs, the Padres might choose to give the lefty-batting Grisham a night off, even with their thin bench.

Padres lineup: Tuesday, May 10

TBD