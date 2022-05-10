Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers completed a no-hitter Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-0 victory. Here’s a look at the moment for the rookie.

In just his 11th career start, Detmers achieved what many can only hope to accomplish in their MLB careers. He only had two strikeouts in the outing and was a walk away from being in contention for a perfect game. Detmers improved to 2-1 on the season after the impressive outing against Tampa Bay.

On the flip side, the Angels exploded offensively. Mike Trout smacked two home runs while Anthony Rendon added a long ball as Los Angeles put up 12 runs in the game. The Angels are looking like a contender this season with a 21-11 record early. If Detmers can keep pitching like this, Los Angeles’ offense should be able to provide plenty of run support throughout the season.