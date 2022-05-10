Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers completed a no-hitter Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-0 victory. Here’s a look at the moment for the rookie.
What a moment!— MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022
A no-hitter for Reid Detmers!
(MLB x @budweiserusa) pic.twitter.com/UZ9ohyejRd
In just his 11th career start, Detmers achieved what many can only hope to accomplish in their MLB careers. He only had two strikeouts in the outing and was a walk away from being in contention for a perfect game. Detmers improved to 2-1 on the season after the impressive outing against Tampa Bay.
On the flip side, the Angels exploded offensively. Mike Trout smacked two home runs while Anthony Rendon added a long ball as Los Angeles put up 12 runs in the game. The Angels are looking like a contender this season with a 21-11 record early. If Detmers can keep pitching like this, Los Angeles’ offense should be able to provide plenty of run support throughout the season.