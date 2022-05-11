Brewers vs. Reds: TV channel, how to watch, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adrian Houser will throw for the Brewers, while the Reds will start with Vladimir Gutierrez on the mound.

Milwaukee (20-11) held on to win 5-4 last night to even the series heading into Game 3, snapping a three-game losing streak. Houser has been strong this season with a 3.42 ERA through five starts. His worst start came in his most recent outing against Cincinnati when he gave up 5 runs (4 earned) on 7 hits and a walk with 6 strikeouts over 5 innings of work. The Brewers have a top-five offense in runs per game, and Luis Urias has been very good off the injured list. Since his debut last week, he has a .333 batting average with a .484 on-base percentage with at least 1 hit in six of seven games.

Cincinnati (6-24) will go for their second straight series victory on Wednesday afternoon despite checking in with the worst record in the MLB. Gutierrez has really struggled this season with an 8.86 ERA over five starts. In his last outing, he gave up 7 runs over 8 hits and 2 walks with 2 strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched in an 18-4 loss to the Brewers. Cincinnati has been improving at the plate as a team, going for 4 or more runs seven games in a row.

Brewers vs. Reds

Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Vladimir Gutierrez

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -195, Reds +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers -200

You will not get much of a return with this wager, but there’s no reason to put much confidence in the Reds in this spot, especially with how much Gutierrez has struggled early on. Milwaukee has advantages across the board from the mound to the lineup, and the Brewers should win Game 3.

Player prop pick: Adrian Houser over 4.5 strikeouts

This will be Houser’s second time facing the Cincinnati Reds. He took them on in his last start and pitched five innings giving up seven hits and four earned runs but striking out six. He has six strikeouts in both of his last two outings and has good upside to get at least five in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.