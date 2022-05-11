Blue Jays vs. Yankees: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankees Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Berrios will start for the Blue Jays with Jameson Taillon on the hill for the Yankees.

Toronto (17-14) will look to end a three-game losing skid on Wednesday afternoon in the final matchup in a two-game series. Berrios has a 5.34 ERA through six starts and is coming off a rough outing when he allowed 6 runs on 8 hits and a walk with zero strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Blue Jays have a below-average offense in on-base percentage and runs per game, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading the way with .363 on-base percentage with 7 home runs and 19 RBIs.

New York (21-8) has the best record in baseball and is coming off a thrilling victory that ended when Aaron Judge smashed a 3-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Blue Jays 6-5. Taillon enters with a 2.84 ERA over five starts this year and in two starts against the Blue Jays, he’s allowed a combined 3 runs over 11 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Yankees have a top-10 offense and recently dropped to second place in home runs per game behind the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -140, Blue Jays +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -140

If past pitching matchups are any indication, New York is a solid bet in this spot. The Blue Jays have struggled to rack up hits in two games against Taillon in 2022, while the Yankees were able to beat Berrios, who gave up 3 runs on 6 hits with 3 walks over 5.0 innings against New York last month.

Player prop pick: Jose Berrios O5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Berrios’ strikeout numbers have not been great early on, highlighted by his last start when he went 4.2 innings without a K. That is likely going to change at some point as a high strikeout pitcher throughout his career, and the Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game, so this is a decent bet with plus value.

