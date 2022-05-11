Phillies vs. Mariners: TV channel, how to watch, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Bailey Falter will throw for the Phillies with Logan Gilbert on the mound for the Mariners.

Philadelphia (13-17) will look to win the series with a victory on Wednesday afternoon after last night’s loss to Seattle. Falter has been called up from Triple-A for his first MLB start of the season and second of his career in the big leagues. He made four appearances out of the bullpen with the Phillies this year, allowing 4 runs over 7.1 innings. The Phillies have a top-10 offense with Nick Castellanos leading the way with a .311 batting average and .378 on-base percentage.

Seattle (14-17) won two of their last three games following a six-game losing streak with 5-4 victory over Philadelphia last night. Gilbert has been incredible early on with a 1.36 ERA heading into his seventh start of the season. The Mariners have an average offense, led by Ty France, who has a .320 batting average and .396 on-base percentage.

Phillies vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 3:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mariners -150, Phillies +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mariners -150

Seattle has a significant edge on the mound in this matchup, and that makes it worth betting on the Mariners even if the payout will not be all that substantial. Obviously, Gilbert’s numbers are not sustainable, but he’s a much better bet than Falter, who was demoted after struggling out of the bullpen this season.

Player prop pick: TBD

