Guardians vs. White Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Civale will be on the mound for Cleveland with Vince Velasquez starting for Chicago.

The Guardians (15-15) had a three-game winning streak snapped last night as they look to win the series Wednesday afternoon. Civale has had all sorts of issues on the mound early on as he comes in with a 9.45 ERA through five starts, allowing at least 4 runs in every outing. The Guardians have one of the best offenses in the game, and Jose Ramirez leads the league with 30 RBIs.

The White Sox (15-14) won seven of their last eight games heading into Wednesday afternoon. Velasquez has a 3.97 ERA over five starts this season and allowed just 1 run over his last two starts, spanning 10.2 innings. Chicago has the second-worst on-base percentage this season, and Tim Anderson has been fantastic with a .347 batting average, pounding out 9 hits over the last four games including 3 last night.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Vince Velasquez

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -150, Guardians +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -150

Civale has done well early in his career, but 2022 has been a mess hitters are seeing the ball well against him through the first month of the season. Without a solid start through five games, I wouldn’t risk my money on the Guardians in this spot.

Player prop pick: Franmil Reyes over 0.5 hits (-130)

The Guardians designated hitter went hitless the last two games but prior to that, he had a six-game hitting streak with 12 hits during that span. There is enough value in this number that makes the relatively high price worth betting on Reyes to go for at least a hit Wednesday afternoon.

