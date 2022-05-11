Red Sox vs. Braves: TV channel, how to watch, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Braves will send Ian Anderson to the hill and the Sox will have Nathan Eovaldi tossing.

The Red Sox are not having a good season, sitting in last place in the AL East and are double-digit games back from the top. They’ve won just three of their last 10 games too, though they did win the series opener against Atlanta last night. Eovaldi is the pitcher that gives them the best chance to win too. He’s been solid this year, tossing 33.2 innings and has just allowed 11 earned runs.

The Braves are doing solid this season, though it’s nowhere near how they hoped to follow up a World Series title. Atlanta sits in second place in the NL East, but still seven games off the white-hot New York Mets. They’ve won just four of their last 10 games too and saw the Sox beat them by five runs last night. Anderson has been good recently though, allowing just five earned in his last 16.1 innings while striking out 10 in that span.

Red Sox vs. Braves

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -125, Red Sox +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +105

This game is a pretty major tossup. The Braves have been better throughout the course of the season, but Eovaldi should give bettors confidence that the Red Sox should have a slight upper hand.

Player prop pick: Anderson over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Anderson doesn’t strike out a ton of hitters, with just 10 in his last 16.1 innings pitched. Still, the Red Sox have struggled recently with Ks, striking out an average of 10 times per night over their last three games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.