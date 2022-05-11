Rays vs. Angels: TV channel, how to watch, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Rays will send Shane McClanahan to the mound and LA will have Shohei Ohtani.

Tampa Bay has been on a bit of a skid recently on their west coast road trip. Overall on the trip the team is 6-3, which is good. But they’ve dropped three straight and haven’t looked all that competitive against LAA in the first two games of this series, losing by eight runs on Monday and 12 runs last night. McClanahan is the guy to get them back on track though If anybody can. The University of South Florida product was the team’s Opening Day starter and has allowed just seven earned runs in his last 23.2 innings pitched. Though in reality, this Angles lineup will be the best he’s faced in quite some time.

The Angeles can seem to do no wrong recently, winning seven of their last eight games and shutting out their opponents three times in that span, including last night. As a group, the offense is averaging nearly six runs per game over their last 10 and have scored in double digits in each of the first two nights against Tampa Bay. Ohtani has allowed just nine earned runs in 26.1 innings pitched this season too, while striking out 41 hitters in that span.

Rays vs. Angels

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rays +105, Angels -125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angels -125

McClanahan on the hill should give the Rays a good shot, but their offense will need to pick up some slack, which doesn’t seem realistic against Ohtani. LAA is cruising along right now and has dominated the first two games of this series. Expect a closer game tonight, but still, an Angels win.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 0.5 home runs (+400)

Trout has three homers in his last two games. Just keep riding that hot hitting. He’s the best player in the world for a reason

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.