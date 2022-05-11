Cubs vs. Padres: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Keegan Thompson (2-0, 1.77 ERA) will be on the mound for the Cubs, while Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for the Padres.

The Cubs have lost four out of their last five games and six-straight series, dating back to early April. The Cubs took the first game against the Padres on Monday by a final score of 6-0. However, Chicago couldn’t replicate that performance on Tuesday with a 5-4 defeat. The Cubs will hope that veteran catcher Willson Contreras can ignite their offense in the series finale. Contreras is slugging .292 with three home runs and nine RBI this season and has a four-game hitting streak.

The Padres will try to win their second-straight home series this afternoon against the Cubs. San Diego has held their own this season without NL MVP runner-up Fernando Tatis Jr., with a record of 20-11 and holding the second spot in the NL West. Veteran third baseman Manny Machado has been playing like an MVP candidate to start the season, hitting .379 with seven home runs and 22 RBI.

Cubs vs. Padres

Pitchers: Keegan Thompson vs. Nick Martinez

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs +140, Padres -160

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Padres -160

Chicago might have a chance to steal today’s game with Nick Martinez on the mound for San Diego. But the Padres are 10-6 at home this season and 6-4 in their last 10 games. San Diego is hitting .222 against right-handed pitchers, while the Cubs’ offense is only hitting .182 in their last 10 games.

Martinez has a 2-2 record and 3.38 ERA in five starts and coming off a strong outing last week against the Marlins. The 31-year-old only allowed four hits, one earned run, one walk and picked up four strikeouts in seven innings. This is not a great spot for a struggling Cubs offense.

Player prop pick: Nick Martinez under 7.5 innings (+110)

The 31-year-old starting pitcher had his best start of the season last week against the Miami Marlins. Martinez pitched seven innings and gave up four hits and one earned run. Outside of that start, he’s gone under 17.5 outs four times, with the max being five innings.

