Red Sox lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves on Wednesday, May 11

The Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak last night with a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night as they go for the sweep in this two-game series. Boston has one of the worst records in the league, and they’ve really struggled offensively.

The Red Sox rank 27th in runs per game and on-base percentage, but they have a few hitters putting up decent numbers. Xander Bogaerts has a .354 batting average, Rafael Devers is hitting .315 and JD Martinez comes in with a .289 average.

Red Sox starting lineup: Wednesday, May 11

TBD