 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, May 11

We break down the Braves lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will look to get avoid a two-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, coming off a 9-4 loss on Tuesday night. Atlanta has a 14-17 record but enter with the second best record in a weak National League East, though the New York Mets hold a seven-game lead over them.

Atlanta ranks right in the middle of the pack in runs per game, and Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a major boost coming off the injured list, recording at least 1 hit in nine of the 10 games he’s played this season.

Braves starting lineup: Wednesday, May 11

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation