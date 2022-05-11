Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson sitting Wednesday vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees are coming off an emotional walk-off win on Tuesday night 6-5 over the Toronto Blue Jays. With two strikes on him and the Yanks down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Aaron Judge belted a long three-run HR to left field to give the Bronx Bombers a victory. With the quick turnaround from a night game to afternoon start, the Yankees are giving a few players the game off. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson will both sit. Here’s a look at the lineup for Wednesday:

Jose Trevino is back at catcher for Jameson Taillon, who will start for the Yanks. Joey Gallo is back in the lineup after sitting on Tuesday night. Marwin Gonzalez will get a start in right field while Judge will take over at DH for Stanton/Donaldson. It’s clear the Yankees want to move guys around as much as possible to keep everyone fresh. Having DJ LeMahieu at third also boosts the defense. DJ is batting cleanup, which is rare, after spending the past few games at the top of the order. Aaron Hicks will jump up to leadoff.