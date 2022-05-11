 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Christian Yelich hits for cycle in Red-Brewers gong show on Wednesday [VIDEO]

Brewers OF hits for the cycle in Wednesday’s slugfest between Cincy and Milwaukee.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks across the field in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 09, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich has hit for the cycle in Wednesday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Reds. This is the third time in Yelich’s career he’s hit for the cycle, ironically all against the Reds. Cincinnati was leading 14-8 against Milwaukee in the afternoon showdown. Yelich needed a triple in the top of the ninth to complete the cycle.

Yelich’s cycle was good for 36 fantasy points on DraftKings afternoon slate, the highest score of the day so far. Since it’s only May, the Brewers can celebrate Yelich’s cycle despite losing 14-11 to the worst team in baseball by a wide margin. The Brewers were a large moneyline favorite in this contest as well, so anyone cashing in on the Reds actually hitting the ball today, good on you. Congrats! If you had some Yelich player props, also congrats!

