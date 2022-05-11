Christian Yelich hits for cycle in Red-Brewers gong show on Wednesday [VIDEO]

Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich has hit for the cycle in Wednesday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Reds. This is the third time in Yelich’s career he’s hit for the cycle, ironically all against the Reds. Cincinnati was leading 14-8 against Milwaukee in the afternoon showdown. Yelich needed a triple in the top of the ninth to complete the cycle.

YELI FOR THE CYCLEpic.twitter.com/6PONB8Ui3a — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 11, 2022

Yelich’s cycle was good for 36 fantasy points on DraftKings afternoon slate, the highest score of the day so far. Since it’s only May, the Brewers can celebrate Yelich’s cycle despite losing 14-11 to the worst team in baseball by a wide margin. The Brewers were a large moneyline favorite in this contest as well, so anyone cashing in on the Reds actually hitting the ball today, good on you. Congrats! If you had some Yelich player props, also congrats!