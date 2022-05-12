A’s vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. A’s RHP James Kaprielian will be making his third start of the season while Tigers RHP Beau Breiske will be making his fourth.

The A’s (13-19) are also swinging a bunch of dead wood, but that was more expected after their massive offseason teardown. The A’s own an MLB-worst .268 on-base percentage and .584 OPS. That OBP through a team’s first 32 games is one of the worst since the start of the live-ball era in 1920. Infielder Sheldon Neuse has been one of the better under-the-radar free-agent signings from the offseason. The 27-year-old leads the team with a .290 average and a .350 OPS through 107 at-bats.

The Tigers (9-22) have been surprisingly bad. Even after making multiple high-profile offseason additions and calling up top prospect Spencer Torkelson, Detroit has the worst record in the American League. The offense has been inept, ranking dead last in MLB in runs (85), home runs (12) and slugging percentage (.301). Torkelson has one hit in his past 32 at-bats, is sporting a .532 OPS and may need some more time in the minors. Austin Meadows is the only everyday player in the Tigers’ lineup who has been even league average as a hitter this season (128 OPS+).

Athletics vs. Tigers

Pitchers: James Kaprielian vs. Beau Brieske

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: DET -120, OAK +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: OAK +100

The A’s have the advantage on the mound in Kaprielian and the better of two bad offenses. The Tigers have scored seven runs over their past five games — and six of those runs came in a win Tuesday.

Player prop pick: Jonathan Schoop UNDER 0.5 hits (+155)

Schoop has the second-worst OPS (.427) and the fifth-worst batting average (.152) among all qualified hitters. Yes, he has hits in four of his past five games, but Kaprielian is a good pitcher, and this line is very appealing with that kind of payout.

