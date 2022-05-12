Yankees vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Gil will be making his first start of the season for New York and Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.38 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago.

The Yankees (22-8) enter tonight’s series opener against Chicago on a three-game winning streak and have won four out of their last five games. New York has won their last three road series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. Aaron Judge is someone to watch in this series. He’s hitting .288 with 10 home runs (major league lead) and 22 RBI this season. The star outfielder clubbed his 10th homer of the season on Tuesday in a 6-5 win over the Jays.

The White Sox (15-14) was able to bounce back on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Cleveland after losing in disappointing fashion to the Guardians in extra innings on Tuesday night. The Sox have won seven out of their last eight games, thanks to their starting pitching. They’ve only allowed opponents to score 2.75 runs per game over that span. Tim Anderson has not skipped a beat at the top of the White Sox’s order, hitting .347 with four home runs and 12 RBI this season.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees +125, White Sox -145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -145

If there was a different pitcher on the mound for the Sox tonight, then Yankees moneyline would be the play. However, with Cease receiving the start, he should be able to quiet the high-powered offense of New York.

Cease is 3-1 with an ERA of 2.38 through six starts this season. The 26-year-old starter has only allowed three earned runs, eight hits, and landed 28 strikeouts in his last three outings. The Yankees’ offense is hitting .239 this season against right-handed pitching and should be able to get some hits off of Cease, but the White Sox still get the win.

Player prop pick: Cease over 7.5 strikeouts (-130)

There’s a good amount of juice on Cease’s strikeout prop heading into tonight’s series opener against New York. The 26-year-old has been tremendous on the mound this season, recording 47 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched. He has gone over 7.5 strikeouts in five out of his first six starts this season. The Yankees’ offense is averaging 8.37 strikeouts per game and owns a 22.6 strikeout percentage (15th in the majors).

