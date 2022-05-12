Report: Padres close to signing veteran 2B Robinson Cano

The San Diego Padres are close to signing veteran 2B Robinson Cano to a contract, per Jon Heyman. Cano, who signed with the Seattle Mariners back in 2013, was traded to the Mets in 2018. Most Mets fans will point to the fact the team gave up Jarred Kelenic in the Cano deal. New York designated Cano for assignment earlier in the 2022 season. Cano is expected to join the Padres, where he’l likely serve as a backup infielder and designated hitter.

Cano didn’t play at all in 2021 after being suspended for the entire season due to PEDs. He appeared in 12 games for the Mets this season before being DFA’d. Back in 2020, Cano hit .316 with 10 HRs and 30 RBI in 49 games during the shortened season due to COVID-19. At the age of 39, there isn’t much left in the tank for Cano.

The Padres are still without SS Fernando Tatis Jr., who is out with a broken wrist. Jake Cronenworth will hold down 2B while Manny Machado is still around at third. Ha-Seong Kim has been manning short with Tatis out. Kim doesn’t offer much offensive upside. We could see the Pads shift Cronenworth or Machado over to short and have Cano play a bit at second base. Cano is more of a threat than Kim at the plate.