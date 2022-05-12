Bryce Harper has UCL tear in elbow, won’t throw for a month

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper has suffered a tear in his right elbow and will be unable to throw for four weeks, per Sportnet. The former MVP will still be able to hit and will remain in the lineup as a designated hitter during that time.

The Phillies slugger has been dealing the elbow injury throughout the season and the UCL tear was revealed during a doctor’s visit ahead of the team’s series opening matchup at the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening. He’ll receive a platelet-rich plasma injection on Sunday and miss the series finale but should return on Tuesday for the start of their home series against the Padres.

Harper had been putting up decent numbers for the Phillies through the first month-and-a-half of the season. Batting DH, he has a .269 batting average with 32 hits, six home runs and 19 RBI through 119 at bats.