Brewers vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. There is a marquee pitching matchup scheduled as 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes will go head-to-head against current NL ERA leader Pablo Lopez.

The Brewers (20-12) are in first place in the NL Central, but they have lost four of their past five games, including a humiliating series loss to the lowly Reds. That included Wednesday’s 14-11 defeat, which overshadowed Christian Yelich’s third career cycle. Yelich has raised his slugging percentage more than 100 points in his past eight games as he totaled seven extra-base hits during that span. With a strong weekend, Yelich might give the Brewers their third consecutive NL Player of the Week, following in the footsteps of Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez.

The Marlins (14-17) got a desperately needed win Wednesday amid what has been a very tough May. Miami is 2-9 this month, but six of those losses have been by one run. Budding star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a hit in nine of his past 10 games, including a homer in two of his past three. Outfielder Jorge Soler has started to warm after an ice-cold April with three home runs this month. Jesus Aguilar is batting .325 with a .550 slugging percentage in 10 May games.

Brewers vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Pablo Lopez

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: MIL -150, MIA +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Marlins +130

Burnes has rallied 28 K’s and given up three earned runs across 19.2 innings over his previous three starts — and the Brewers are 0-3 in those games. Lopez can match Burnes, zero for zero, to enable the Fish to pull out this inevitably low-scoring game.

Player prop pick: Burnes OVER 8.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Marlins have one of the highest swinging-strike and called-plus-swinging-strike rates in baseball. Now they will have to face an ace who is averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine and has reached double-digit K’s in three of his previous four starts.

