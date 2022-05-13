Mariners vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 PM EST. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marco Gonzales gets the start on the mound for the Mariners, while Max Scherzer will start for the Mets.

Seattle (14-18) has struggled this month with a 3-8 record in May and lost a series against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week. Gonzales has a 1-4 record, but he has pitched much better than that with a 3.91 ERA through six starts this season. The Mariners have an offense that ranks in the middle of the pack, led by JP Crawford (.419 OBP) and Ty France (.399 OBP).

New York (22-11) has the most victories among National League teams and won three of their last four games. Scherzer has been fantastic in his first six starts with the Mets, coming in with a 2.92 ERA over six outings. They have the best offense in baseball in terms of on-base percentage as a team, and Pete Alonso leads all Mets hitters with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs.

Mariners vs. Mets

Pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 7:10 PM EST

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -235, Mariners +190

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -235

You will not get much value at all when you pick New York to win this matchup as heavy favorites, but it’s difficult to identify a reason Seattle has a good chance at pulling out a victory on Friday night. The Mets have advantages all over the diamond, and they’ll win this one.

Player prop pick: Marco Gonzales O3.5 strikeouts (-110)

Gonzales is not much of a strikeout pitcher, but this number is low enough to take him to surpass this total. While the Mets are a good hitting team, they do strike out quite a bit as they average the sixth-highest number of strikeouts per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.