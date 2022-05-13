Padres vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:20 PM EST. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yu Darvish gets the start on the mound for the Padres, while Max Fried will start for the Braves.

San Diego (20-12) lost two of three games against the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, though they remain tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West in the win column. Darvish has a 4.05 ERA through six starts in his second season with the Padres. San Diego has an above-average offense with Manny Machado (.460 OBP) and Eric Hosmer (.434 OBP) carrying this lineup.

Atlanta (15-17) won three of their last four games heading into Friday night’s matchup. Fried has been strong in his sixth MLB season with the Braves with a 2.68 ERA going into his seventh start of 2022. The Braves rank in the middle of the pack offensively, though they’ve gotten a boost in their lineup with the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., who spent the first few weeks of the season on the injured list. He missed Wednesday’s game with a groin injury, so check the lineup prior to game time.

Padres vs. Braves

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 7:20 PM EST

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -165, Padres +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -165

Regardless of Acuna’s availability, Atlanta is a great bet and could be worth this price even though the payout will not be substantial. Fried is throwing the ball very well right now. After a poor opening day start, he has allowed just 6 earned runs over his last five starts, spanning 31.1 innings of work.

Player prop pick: Yu Darvish O6.5 strikeouts (+120)

While the Braves have a great chance at pulling out a victory Friday night, this is still a lineup that strikes out a ton. Atlanta averages the second-most strikeouts per game this season and if Darvish can go 6 innings, which he has done in five of six starts this season, he has a good chance at surpassing this total.

