Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Friday with first pitch set for 9:40 PM ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix ,Arizona and will only be available through an Apple TV+ with a subscription. Drew Smyly will take the bump for the Cubs against Zach Davies for the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs (11-19) have struggled this season having lost three out of their last five games. Their offense has been a problem as they rank in the second half of the league in most offensive categories. They hit better on the road than they do at home, but they struggle to drive in runs averaging about three runs per game on the road. Willson Contreras has played well in the last five games, hitting .647 with a .727 OBP.

The Diamondbacks (17-15) have won three of their last five games and averaging four runs per game. Similar to the Cubs, the Diamondbacks play better on the road. At home, they’re hitting .183 with a .284 OBP and a 314 slugging percentage. The pitching staff has led the way for the Diamondbacks as they have a 3.55 team ERA.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Drew Smyly vs. Zach Davies

First pitch:9:40 PM ET

Cubs local broadcast:N/A

Diamondbacks local broadcast:N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+

Moneyline odds: Cubs +105, Diamondbacks -125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks -125

The Diamondbacks are playing better as a team right now. Davies was lights out in his last two starts, now allowing any earned runs in either one. The offense hasn’t been great at home, but the pitching will carry the day again.

Player prop pick: Wilson Contreras Over 1.5 Hits (+200)

Contreras has been hot over his last five games and had two hits or more in four of the five games. Davies is a good pitcher, but keep going with Contreras until he slows down.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.