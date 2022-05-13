Phillies vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 PM ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and will only be available on local TV or MLB Network. Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Phillies against Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

The Phillies have picked it up over their last few games, having won three of their last five. The offense has been there, averaging five runs per game over that stretch. The offense ranks in the top ten in most offensive categories except for OBP. Bryce Harper is leading the team in home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage.

The Dodgers (20-10) lost the first game of the series, 9-7. They made a late comeback attempt tying the at seven in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Phillies plated two in the top of the ninth to seal the victory. The loss made it three of the last five. Freddie Freeman has been the best hitterthis season with a .310 batting average , 13 RBI and a .394 OBP.

Phillies vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch:10:10 PM ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies +195 Dodgers -240

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -240

The Dodgers have yet to lose three games in a row this season, and that trend should continue tonight. Kershaw has been lights out this season with a 1.80 ERA. He has a career 2.76 ERA against the Phillies with 113 strikeouts in 16 appearances. The Dodgers get back on track tonight.

Player prop pick: Clayton Kershaw over 6.5 Strikeouts

Kershaw averages seven strikeouts per appearance in his career against the Phillies. In his last two starts against them, he’s had seven and nine. Take the over.

