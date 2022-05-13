Yankees vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. It will be available through local TV or through a subscription to MLB.tv or Amazon Prime Video. The Yankees will look to stay hot when they send their ace, Gerrit Cole, to the mound tonight. The White Sox will try to thwart them with right-hander Vince Velasquez.

The Yankees (23-8) look like the best team in baseball right now. They have lost just two games since April 22, have an AL-best +60 run differential, have the second-best OPS and the third-best ERA, and just put up a season-high 15 runs in Thursday’s win over the White Sox. The Monstars-like duo of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have each clobbered six homers over their past 11 games.

Despite Thursday’s 15-7 loss, the White Sox (15-15) have won seven of their past nine games. Their starting rotation has had a lot to do with that, putting up a 2.54 ERA during that span. Outfielder Luis Robert is hitting .381 with a .983 OPS during his 10-game hitting streak.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Vince Velasquez

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: none

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription), Amazon Prime Video (subscription)

Moneyline odds: NYY -190, CWS +160

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: NYY -190

It’s one thing that the Yankees’ lineup is really clicking right now, giving them a chance to win any game no matter whom they are facing. But they also have their ace going tonight, and Cole has given up only one earned run over his past three starts. Meanwhile, Velasquez has been hit hard often this year and owns a 5.60 expected ERA.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton OVER 0.5 RBI (+115)

Right-handed batters have crushed Velasquez to the tune of a .333 average and a 1.023 OPS. That is bad news against a lineup that is loaded with righty sluggers. So really, take your pick among Yankees tonight, but it’s hard to shy away from Stanton, who is totally locked in right now. With DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge likely to have success in front of him, Giancarlo will have multiple RBI opportunities tonight. Although any time Stanton is in the batter’s box counts as an RBI opportunity.

