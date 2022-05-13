Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Dodgers on Friday, May 13

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the early part of a seven-game west coast road trip. They are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game series and are up 1-0 winning game one, 9-7. On Friday, May 13th game two will have first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies are starting Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94 ERA), and the Dodgers will counter with Walker Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA) after Clayton Kershaw was scratched due to injury.

Harper has a small tear in his UCL and can’t throw for a few weeks. Luckily for him and the Phillies, the universal DH was enacted this season. Harper was the DH in the first game of this series and went 2-4 with a solo home run and three RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup, Friday, May 13th

Lineup TBD