The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the early portion of an eight-game homestand. They lost in game one of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, 9-7. On Friday, May 13th game two will have first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies are starting Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94 ERA), and the Dodgers will counter with Walker Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA) after Clayton Kershaw was scratched due to injury.

Dodgers starting lineup: Friday, May 13th

TBD