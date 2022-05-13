Kumar Rocker signs with Tri-City Valleycats ahead of 2022 MLB Draft

Former Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker has signed a deal to play with the Tri-City Valleycats of the Frontier League, per Jeff Passan. This will give Rocker time to show off his stuff ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft where he is eligible to be selected again. The New York Mets drafted Rocker in the 2021 MLB draft with the 10th overall selection. He was the only first-rounder in last year’s draft not to sign his deal.

Rocker spent three years at Vanderbilt and finished with a 28-10 record and 2.89 ERA. His final season was his best as he showed off his plus-stuff and tenacity. In 2021, he went 14-4 with a 2.73 record and 179 strikeouts in only 122 innings.

The Frontier League is an independent baseball league that has been in operation since 1993, making it the oldest still active indy league in the country. There are currently 16 teams in the Frontier League. The ValleyCats joined in 2021 and are based in Troy, New York.