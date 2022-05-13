Mariners option struggling prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A

The Seattle Mariners have optioned struggling prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A. Here’s a full list of the Mariners’ roster moves from Friday afternoon ahead of their three-game set with the New York Mets this weekend. Danny Young was also optioned to AAA while Mike Ford has been brought up to the big club.

Prior to being sent down, Kelenic had been batting .140 with 3 HRs and 10 RBI in 86 at-bats for Seattle this season. He struggled in similar fashion last year after being called up from the minors. Last season, Kelenic hit .181 with 14 HR and 43 RBI in just under 100 games played. He isn’t technically a top prospect anymore at age 22 and not showing up on MLB.com’s list of top 100 prospects this season.

At this point, it’s difficult to write off Kelenic altogether, but we’ve also got a pretty big sample size in the MLB on him. Perhaps another stint in the minors will wake up his bat. The Mariners also have top prospect Julio Rodriguez on the big league roster and he’s starting to come into his own. If Kelenic can figure things out, the M’s will have a pretty formidable duo in the outfield.