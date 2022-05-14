Red Sox vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and will available to watch on ESPN+. Rich Hill will get the start for the Red Sox, while Glenn Otto will be on the mound for the Rangers.

Hill has been stellar for the Red Sox (12-20) at the age of 42. He’s allowed zero runs and only six hits over his last three appearances combined. The one caveat is he hasn’t gone over 5.0 innings in any of his five starts. Things especially turned ugly in a hurry when Boston pulled him against the Los Angeles Angels on May 5, and they allowed eight total runs in the final three innings to lose 8-0. The could use a bit of a boost in the hitting department, as well, but they have produced seven or more runs in two of their last three games.

The Rangers (13-18) have a dismal 6-11 record at home. They are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Red Sox on Friday night where they couldn’t get much going with a total of four hits. Like Boston, the Rangers struggle for offense. They have a .286 OBP and only 217 base hits on the year.

Red Sox vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Glenn Otto

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: BOS +100, TEX -120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +100

Rich Hill has pitched too well for the Red Sox to continuously fail to give him some runs on the board. This seems like a day where they can jump out to an early lead and take some of the pressure off the bullpen. We’re probably looking at a pitcher’s duel in this one. Advantage Boston.

Player prop pick: TBD

