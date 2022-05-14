Padres vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA and will be available to watch on FS1. Sean Manaea will get the start for the Padres, while Charlie Morton will start for the Braves.

The Padres (21-12) hope to stretch their series lead to two games against the Braves. Manaea has allowed three or more runs to opponents in his last three starts for San Diego, but his 3.75 ERA is still commendable. He has 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. The Padres’ bats need to get going early with Manny Machado’s .605 SLG, and combined .374 batting average with teammate Eric Hosmer.

Atlanta (15-18) is off to a rocky start after being crown World Series champions last year. Ronald Acuna Jr. has been out of the lineup for all but 10 games this season, and the status of his groin injury will need to be monitored as we inch closer to the first pitch on Saturday.

Padres vs. Braves

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: SDP +130, ATL -150

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Padres +130

The Braves are 9-10 at home this season, and Morton hasn’t pitched well enough for bettors to feel confident picking the favorite. We can also expect a lot of hitting today with the run total set at 8.0 runs. The Padres scored 11 runs on the Braves last night even with Max Fried getting the start, so it should be a similar story here.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado OVER 1.5 total bases

Machado and Hosmer currently hold the best batting averages in baseball, and Machado’s OBP is a career-best .451. Two bases the way he’s playing this year almost seems like free money.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.