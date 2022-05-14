Giants vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will have Jakob Junis on the mound, while veteran RHP Dakota Hudson will get the start for the Cardinals.

The Giants (20-12) kept their six-game win streak alive after another strong showing Friday night against the Cardinals. They’re hitting the ball consistently when necessary, but their walk rate has been a key component to their success all season. Trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL in runs scored per game, the Giants have become a tough out for any pitcher in baseball.

It might be time for the Cardinals (17-15) to scrape out a win here after falling short in their last two appearances. Improving their home record to above .500 on the home field Saturday would definitely be a huge confidence boost. They’ve beaten the Giants twice already in the month of May, but they’ll have to get the bats going early against Junis to keep pace with the Giants’ offense.

Giants vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Jakob Junis vs. Daniel Hudson

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: -110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: STL -110

Junis has produced at least five solid innings on the rubber in each of his three starts this year, but it’s difficult to bet the farm on a guy with such limited usage. With the Cards at home, desperate to find a way out of their rough stretch this month, they may surprise the public by pulling off the upset against a possibly overconfident Giants squad.

Player prop pick: Brendan Donovan OVER 0.5 hits

This isn’t the most overwhelming pitching matchup for either team’s hitters. Donovan has been the safest pick for a base hit in three of the last four games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.