Angels vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s Game 2

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics square off on Saturday in Game 2 of a doubleheader with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Angels, while Adam Oller will be on the mound for the A’s.

The Angels (22-12) eked out a 2-0 victory on Friday night, with Chase Silseth allowing just one hit to the A’s in his major league debut. You know a lot is going right for any team that trusts a young pitcher to shut out an opponent in his first ever start. The top of the Angels’ batting lineup is something to marvel over, as well. Mike Trout has homered nine times, while hitting .323 this season.

As for Oakland (14-20), things could be better. They have lost their last eight games at home, and hold a league-worst .268 OBP. Sheldon Neuse leads the offense with a .281 batting average.

Angels vs. A’s Game 2

Pitchers: Michael Lorezen vs. Adam Oller

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: FOX Sports West

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: LAA -170, OAK +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angels -170

The Angels are clicking too well at the moment to trust a slumping A’s team. While doubleheaders can be tricky, it’s important to note that Los Angeles has won three of the last five games where Lorenzen has been the starter.

Player prop pick: TBD

