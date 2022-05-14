Guardians vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber (1-2, 4.13 ERA) will step on the hill for the Guardians and will be matched up against Devin Smeltzer, who is making his season debut after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul this week.

Minnesota (19-14) maintained its grip on top of the AL Central standings last night with a 12-8 victory over the Guardians in the series opener. Tied 2-2, the Twins completely broke the game open with a nine-run explosion in the fifth inning. Already shelling Cleveland pitchers, rookie Royce Lewis provided the exclamation point with a grand slam to put his team up 11-2.

It was not a pleasant series opener for Cleveland (15-16), who has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak this week that has sidelined the likes of manager Terry Francona and first baseman Josh Naylor. José Ramirez and company will obviously try to bounce back and get back to .500 this evening.

Guardians vs. Twins

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Devin Smeltzer

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Guardians -130, Twins +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Guardians -130

It’s all about the pitching matchup tonight and this is where Cleveland has the advantage. Bieber has dealt with some struggles on the mound at points this season but will have the edge against Smeltzer, whose coming in fresh from Triple-A this week. Take the Guardians tonight.

Player prop pick: Owen Miller over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Miller is batting .314 for the season but has only recorded three hits in the last week. Expect a big game from him against Smeltzer as he easily acquires multiple total bases for the evening.

