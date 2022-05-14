Yankees vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.90 ERA) will get the nod on the mound for the Yankees while Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 6.86 ERA) will start for the White Sox.

New York (24-8) is rolling and picked up its fifth straight victory last night in a 10-4 win over the White Sox. The Bronx Bombers continue to mash at the plate with Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo, and Aaron Judge all going deep in the outing. Judge re-took the major league with his 12th home run in the win.

Chicago (15-16) has been blown up on the mound as of late, giving up a staggering 37 runs in three of its last four games. They’re hoping to get back on track after carrying a six-game winning streak into the week.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Dallas Keuchel

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -165, White Sox +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox +145

We’ll predict that the White Sox get off the brief snide and pick up a home victory tonight. Montgomery hasn’t been totally flawless as he’s given up 14 hits and six earned runs over his last three starts. A couple of extra base hits here and there and Chicago could generate enough momentum to chase him from the game earlier than expected.

Player prop pick: Tim Anderson over 0.5 stolen bases (+800)

Expect Anderson to be aggressive as the leadoff batter and get things moving on the base paths. He’s stolen two bases in the last week and he’ll get his third tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.