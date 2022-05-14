Mariners vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Rookie George Kirby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start for the Mariners and will be matched up against Mets righty Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.45 ERA).

Seattle (15-18) got the upperhand in the opener of this interleague series last night, emerging victorious with a 2-1 win. The Mariners were able to break the tie in the top of the eighth when Ty France brought Abraham Toro home with the go-ahead RBI single. Drew Steckenrider was able to come step on the mound in the bottom of the ninth and shut the door to record his second save of the year.

It was a brief setback for New York (22-12), who still hold a commanding lead on top of the NL East standings. The Mets have only recorded 12 runs over their last four outings, so they’ll want to break out of this relative hitting slump pronto. Brandon Nimmo is doing his part as he got two of their five hits in yesterday’s loss.

Mariners vs. Mets

Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -160, Mariners +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -160

Bassitt has been a solid starter for the Metropolitans this season, averaging about six innings per start and a strikeout per inning. He’ll carry them to a home victory here.

Player prop pick: J.P. Crawford over 0.5 hits (-185)

Bassitt should have a good outing for the Mets but he’ll have to deal with Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who owns a .350 batting average through 20 career at-bats against him. Pencil in Crawford for at least a hit or two in this one.

