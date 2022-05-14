Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.38 ERA) to the mound while the Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.95 ERA).

Chicago (11-20) dropped the first game of this series 4-3 and are 2-3 in their last five games. They send the veteran Hendricks to the mound, but he has struggled to start the year. Hendricks will be making his eighth start of the season and is currently 2-3 with a 4.38 ERA. In his last start, he nearly went the distance pitching 8.2 innings and giving up only three hits while striking out seven.

Arizona (18-15) is loving how Gallen has looked this year. Through five starts he has only given up a combined three earned runs. He has won his last two starts and most recently he pitched seven innings giving up five hits while striking out seven. The D-backs sit fourth in the NL West with an 18-15 record and need their bats to wake up if they hope to make a push toward the top.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Chicago +130, Arizona -150

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Arizona -150

This one comes down to pitching matchup. Both lineups have been on rollercoasters to start the year seemingly alternating up and down performances. Gallen has looked the part so far and Hendricks hasn’t been known for his control this year.

Player prop pick: Josh Rojas over 0.5 hits (-205)

Rojas has only played in six games so far this season and has a hit in five of them. He is hitting .250 overall, but with such a limited sample size don’t look too far into that. Rojas enters this one 2-3 in his career against Hendricks and should add to that tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.