Phillies vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez (3-1, 3.68 ERA), while the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (2-2, 2.10 ERA) to the mound.

Philadelphia (16-17) has won three games in a row including the first two of this series. When they got the news that outfielder Bryce Harper couldn’t throw, it seemed like the Phillies could be in for a cold spell, but they have actually improved since his injury. Suarez is making his sixth start of the season, and Philadelphia needs a good outing from him. In his last start, Suarez pitched six innings and gave up four hits while striking out seven.

Los Angeles (20-11) finds itself on a three-game losing streak and is 1-4 over their last five games. The Dodgers are scoring runs, they just can’t seem to get support from their pitching staff even though they are supposed to be one of the best in the league. Urias is making his seventh start of the year. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and have up 11 hits for two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Phillies vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia +165, Los Angeles -195

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Philadelphia +165

This Phillies team is coming in with all of the momentum and is going to try and keep it going. If they can get another outing from Suarez as he had in his last game, Philly should be in line for a win. It won’t be easy against this Los Angeles team, but I think Philadelphia gets another win and secures the series win before Sunday.

Player prop pick: Nick Castellanos over 0.5 hits (-255)

Castellanos was 0-9 heading over his last two games heading into Friday’s contest. He got out of his slump going 2-6 with a double and three RBIs. Castellanos gets the handedness matchup against Urias and is one of the better hitters in this Phillies lineup. He will tally at least one hit in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.