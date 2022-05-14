Mike Trout out of lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Athletics

Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout will not play in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. The Halos also face the A’s later in the day at 9:40 p.m. ET following Game 1. So we should expect Trout to be back in the lineup for the later matchup. We could see Trout end up sitting on Sunday, since that’s generally a veteran’s day off in the MLB. It would get Trout some extra rest heading into next week. Here’s the lineup for Game 1:

Angels 5/14 - https://t.co/ODGJ7YfvqB



Marsh LF

Rengifo 2B

Ohtani DH

Walsh 1B

Mayfield RF

Wade 3B

Velazquez SS

Au Romine C

Whitefield CF

With Trout sitting, Aaron Whitefield is in centerfield and batting last. Luis Rengifo moves into the lineup and will bat where Trout usually is in the two-hole. Back from injuries this season, Trout is off to a start we’re used to seeing from him. He’s batting .323 with 9 HRs and 19 RBI, sporting a 1.143 OPS and a 2.5 WAR.