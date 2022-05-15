Brewers vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins square off Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Milwaukee is going to start Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 5.97 ERA), while Miami will counter with Elieser Hernandez (2-2, 6.37 ERA).

The Brewers (21-13) sit atop the NL Central even though they are 2-5 over their last seven games. Milwaukee’s lineup has carried it and when it cooled off, the pitching staff has fallen apart. In Woodruff’s last start he only lasted 4.1 innings and gave up eight hits and five earned runs to the Cincinnati Reds. After the Brew Crew wraps this series, it heads home and will host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series.

The Marlins (15-18) can’t seem to decide who they want to be this year. They won seven games in a row to end April before starting May on a six-game losing streak. The Marlins are 3-10 so far this month. They need a big outing from Hernandez but aren’t likely to get it. In his last start, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs. After this series ends, the Marlins stay at home and welcome the Washington Nationals to town for a three-game series starting on Monday.

Brewers vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Elieser Hernandez

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Milwaukee -160, Miami +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers -160

This isn’t a great pitching matchup as neither arm has been that great to start the year. If you’re looking at the lineups, I am siding with Rowdy Tellez and the Brew Crew. Tellez has been off to a hot start this month and even though nobody on the Brewers has a great batting average, they hit for power with the best of teams.

Player prop pick: Rowdy Tellez OVER 1.5 total bases (+115)

Tellez has an impressive slugging percentage over his past 14 games (.589) and against right-handed pitching this year (.528). So, today’s matchup against RHP Elieser Hernandez and his 6.37 ERA looks like a tasty one for the reigning NL Player the Week.

