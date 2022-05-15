Mariners vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Last season’s AL Cy Young Award winner, Robbie Ray, will take the mound for the Mariners.

The Mariners (15-19) are trying to keep pace with the Astros and Angels, who are seven games up on the M’s right now. After a good start to the year, they are 4-13 in their past 17 games. Ray hasn’t quite carried over his 2021 success over to 2022, but Seattle did finally get a glimpse of that Ray in his last start as he struck out a season-high 10 over 5.2 innings in a win over the Phillies.

The Mets (23-12) come into Sunday with the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the Yankees. A win today would extend their current franchise record for consecutive series without a loss to start the season, which stands at 10. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is batting .389 during his current 10-game hitting streak. First baseman Pete Alonso is swinging a hot bat as well with four homers, 11 RBIs and a 1.160 OPS through his previous 11 games.

Mariners vs. Mets

Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: NYM -140, SEA +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -140

Carrasco had a terrible start at St. Louis near the end of April (8 ER, 9 H in 3.2 IP). But if you take that out, he has a 1.36 ERA and a 30-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 33 innings pitched. With “Cookie” pitching well, it’s a pretty easy call to take the hot home team over the slumping visitors.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso over 0.5 RBI

Let’s make it (at least) 12 RBIs in the past 12 games for Polar Bear, who leads the National League in RBIs (29). Again, Ray hasn’t been as invincible this year and has served up six homers in seven starts. Alonso could definitely take advantage if the lefty doesn’t locate well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.