Royals vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, CO, and will available to watch on ESPN+. Lefty Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA) will step on the hill for the Royals while Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36) will get the start for the Rockies.

Colorado (17-16) blasted its way to a 10-4 victory last night to even up this weekend series. Charlie Blackmon got the party started with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and the the team continued to pile onto the lead until Ryan McMahon capped it with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh. German Marquez picked up the win, going six innings and striking out six.

Kansas City (11-20) fell flat Saturday after exploding for 14 runs in its win over Colorado on Friday. Salvador Perez briefly tied the game with a two-run shot in the top of the third but the Royals quickly fell behind once again. They’ll hope to get back on track offensively Sunday.

Royals vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Austin Gomber

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: Rockies -145, Royals +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Royals +125

Kansas City fell last night but should be able to come out victorious at Coors Field this afternoon and take the series. Gomber has given up 15 hits and nine earned runs in his last three outings and the Royals should be able to take advantage of that at the plate.

Player prop pick: C.J. Cron over 1.5 hits (+175)

Cron has been solid at the plate this series, going 4-9 against Royals pitchers. He should be able to collect multiple base hits this afternoon, making the over a favorable play here.

