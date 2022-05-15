Giants vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will be available to watch on ESPN. San Francisco will send Carlos Rodon (4-1, 1.80 ERA) to the mound while St. Louis will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-3, 3.18 ERA).

The Giants (20-13) saw their six-game win streak come to an end Saturday as they lost 4-0 to the Cardinals in the second game of this series. They have a good chance to bounce back with a win as Rodon takes the mound. He rebounded from his first loss of the season pitching six innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out 12 in his last outing. After wrapping this series, San Francisco stays on the road and heads to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game set.

The Cardinals (18-15) picked up the 4-0 win on Saturday, giving them their second win over their last seven games. Starter Dakota Hudson pitched five innings, and it was the St. Louis bullpen that shut the door and secured the win by only allowing three hits over the last four innings. Wainwright was able to have a bounce-back outing in his last start pitching seven innings and only allowing one hit. St. Louis wraps up its homestand on Sunday and then heads to New York on Monday to face the Mets in a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: San Francisco -150, St. Louis +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants -150

The Cardinals have the better lineup, but the pitching matchup favors the Giants. Rodon has been phenomenal this year and the Wainwright’s get-right game was against the Kansas City Royals. If the Giants can get Rodon some run support they will get back into the win column and take this series.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-185)

Arenado has seen his average come down over the month of May. He entered the month hitting .375 and currently sits at .311. However, the Cardinals star has gone over this line in three of the last four games. Back him to register at least one hit in primetime Sunday.

