Padres vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will be available to watch on Peacock. San Diego will start Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.08 ERA) while Atlanta will send Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.03 ERA) to the mound.

The Padres (21-13) keep alternating wins with losses and are 4-4 over their last eight games. They won the first game against the Braves but dropped the second game on Saturday. Musgrove will be making his seventh start of the season, and the Padres have won each of his starts so far this year. In his last outing, Musgrove pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out eight. After wrapping up this three-game series, the Padres will continue their road trip and head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies.

The Braves (16-18) were down 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth but used a four-run inning to secure the win. The 2021 World Series champs haven’t been able to build much momentum and haven’t won three games in a row yet this season. A big win in the final game of this series could help them as they head to Milwaukee on Monday to kick off a six-game road trip.

Padres vs. Braves

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: San Diego +100, Atlanta -120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: San Diego +100

The Padres haven’t lost a Musgrove start yet this season and that doesn’t start on Sunday. It’s going to be an interesting game with these teams playing in the early Sunday morning game, but they are up for the task. Wright has been solid for the Braves, but the Padres lineup was able to put up two runs off five hits facing Wright a month ago.

Player prop pick: Kyle Wright over 16.5 outs recorded (-110)

San Diego’s lineup hasn’t gotten much production outside of Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer this season, and Machado is not starting today. That makes the task much easier for Wright. Although he went just 4.2 innings in a rough start his last time out, he finished seven full frames in each of his two outings prior to that. Going 5.2 innings against this short-handed offense is not a tall order.

