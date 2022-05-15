Red Sox vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lefty Austin Davis (0-1, 2.70 ERA) will step on the mound for the Red Sox and go head-to-head with Rangers starter Martin Perez (1-2, 2.10 ERA).

Boston (13-20) is going for the sweep at Globe Life Park this afternoon as its trying to climb out of the cellar in the AL East. The Red Sox hammered the Rangers for an 11-3 victory yesterday, a game where Kiké Hernandez drove in three runs from the top of the order. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also homered in the win.

Texas (13-19) has struggled at the plate this week, losing three of its last our games and scoring just nine runs through that stretch. The Rangers did get seven hits yesterday with Kole Calhoun driving in two of the runs.

Red Sox vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Austin Davis vs. Martin Perez

First pitch: 2:35 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -105, Rangers -115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Rangers -115

This is the perfect spot for the Rangers to avoid the sweep and get the win at home. While it’ll take a bit for their hitting to get back in gear, their pitching should do a better job at holding down the fort and keeping them in the game.

Player prop pick: Martin Perez over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Perez is matched up against his former team and should be able to go at least six innings this afternoon. Being on the mound that long means that he’s bound to get at least five strikeouts, making the over on this prop a smart play.

