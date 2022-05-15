Yankees vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Two of the best starters in the American League so far this season will be on the bump: Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech.

The Yankees (24-9) have the best record in MLB, won two of the first three games in this series and are 17-3 in their past 20 games. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are two of the biggest reasons why, literally and figuratively. The hulking hitters have combined for 17 HRs and 45 RBIs over their past 16 games each. Cortes has been dominant without being dominating this year. Although his fastball barely averages 90 mph, Cortes has used impeccable control, different arm angles and speeds and pure craftiness to post a 1.41 ERA and 42 K’s in 32 innings.

The White Sox (16-16) won Saturday’s game, 3-2, to get back to .500. Outfielder Luis Robert had a pair of RBI singles in that game, including the walk-off game-winner in the bottom of the ninth. The Cuban product is batting .400 during his 12-game hitting streak. He’s finished with multiple hits in seven of those 12 games. While Cortes barely cracks 90 mph, Kopech sits in the mid-to-high 90s with his overpowering fastball. He has given up just three earned runs in 29 IP this season.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Michael Kopech

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: NYY -130, CWS +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -130

Cortes seems to be getting better as the season ages; he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his previous start. It’s hard to bet against the Yankees when Judge and Stanton are this hot simultaneously. The better bet, however, is probably on the under.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Of the three hot hitters mentioned in the paragraphs above — Stanton, Judge, Robert — it’s Big G that has the most valuable total bases line. Stanton, one of the streakier players in the sport, has 10 hits over his past four games. When he’s rolling like this, you’ve got to roll with him for as long as he’s on.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.