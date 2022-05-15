Guardians vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Guardians’ Triston McKenzie and the Twins’ Joe Ryan will meet in a pitching matchup of high-upside youngsters.

The Guardians (16-16) have won nine of their past 13 games, averaging nearly six runs per game during that span. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez has been slumping, but others have picked up the slack: Amed Rosario is 9-for-22 with five runs scored in his past four games. Slugger Franmil Reyes is 14-for-38 with six RBIs in his previous 10 games. And surprisingly, middle infielder Andres Gimenez is hitting .352 with eight extra-base hits and 14 RBIs over his past 14 games.

The Twins (19-15) are in first place in the AL Central, two games up on the White Sox and these Guardians. Center fielder Byron Buxton got a day off Saturday amid a 1-for-12 slump, but he still possesses a 1.025 OPS this season. Rookie shortstop Royce Lewis has done a nice job of filling in for Carlos Correa, batting .310 with three extra-base hits — including a grand slam — in his first eight MLB games. Minnesota will turn to its Opening Day starter with hopes to win this series. The rookie Ryan struggled with command in his most recent outing (four ERs, five walks in four innings) but he was fabulous prior to that, permitting five earned runs in 27.2 innings.

Guardians vs. Twins

Pitchers: Triston McKenzie vs. Joe Ryan

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: MIN -140, CLE +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Guardians +120

The Guardians are getting contributions up and down their lineup right now, and don’t overlook McKenzie; he sports a 2.76 ERA and has made it through at least six innings in each of his past two outings — both of which were quality starts and Cleveland victories.

Player prop pick: Luis Arraez under 0.5 hits (+195)

Arraez is a great contact hitter who barely strikes out. So, he will always give himself a chance to pick up a hit, which is why this line is so high. But Arraez is 0-for-8 in his career versus McKenzie with two K’s. Give this a shot for a nice payout.

