Reds pull Hunter Greene in 8th inning with no-hitter going

The Cincinnati Reds are taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game divisional series on Sunday. The Reds started rookie Hunter Greene and he had the best outing of his inaugural season. Greene got through seven innings without allowing a hit and striking out nine. He got a ground out to first in the eighth inning but then walked back-to-back batters. With his pitch count at 118 pitches, Cincy pulled him from the start and brought in Art Warren in relief. Warren entered the 0-0 game and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Pirates hitter Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded out to second in a fielder’s choice, but a run scored.

Warren got out of the inning without any other damage, but now the Reds are in a peculiar situation. If they don’t score in the top of the 9th, the Pirates will win a game without registering a hit.