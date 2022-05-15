Reds throw combined no-hitter vs. Pirates and lose

The Cincinnati Reds have pulled off a rare feat that has only happened five other times in history. They threw a combined no-hitter and still lost a baseball game. Rookie Hunter Greene had the best start of his career going 7.1 innings while walking five and striking out nine. His plus-fastball was working against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he ran into trouble in the eighth inning.

Greene got a ground out to first to begin the inning but then walked back-to-back batters. Cincinnati turned to Art Warren in relief, who walked the bases loaded. He got a fielder’s choice ground out, but a run scored. After Bryan Reynolds popped out to end the inning, the Reds were up to bat in the top of the ninth. They weren’t able to muster a hit and suffered the loss while throwing a combined no-hitter.

The last time this happened was in June of 2008, when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo threw a combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, Weaver had an error that allowed Matt Kemp to get on base. He stole second, advanced to third on another error and was brought in by a sac fly. Before that, it hadn’t happened since April of 1992.

Teams to lose while throwing a no-hitter